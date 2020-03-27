Bonneville County Drivers License, DMV Offices closed Friday

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Drivers License and DMV Offices will closed Friday due to a prolonged disinfecting process from overnight.

We had expected the process to allow for continued appointments, however the process took longer than anticipated. Deputies and staff at both offices are working to reschedule appointments made for today and business will resume on Monday, March 30 in the adjusted appointment scheduling and online process that was put in place last Friday.

A link to the online resources and appointment scheduling processes for the Drivers License and DMV offices for Bonneville County can be found at www.bonnevillesheriff.com. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we adjust to these conditions.