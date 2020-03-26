College of Eastern Idaho closes campus after governor’s order

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho on Thursday, March 26.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) will close the physical campus to all but “essential personnel” for 21 days in accordance to Gov. Little’s order issued Wednesday. CEI leadership has anticipated the governor’s order for two weeks and has prepared for a possible closure. CEI is designating the essential personnel who are required to be on campus to perform necessary duties to continue college operations. The college has provided staff and faculty with the tools to work remotely at home over the next three weeks, or longer, should Gov. Little extend the order.

CEI General Education classes will resume after spring break this Monday, March 30, through use of online learning techniques such as Blackboard and Zoom. Faculty members are responsible for contacting each of their students and providing assistance needed. There will be some complexity for students in certain lab, career technical or nursing programs and CEI will work with other colleges and the State Board of Education to determine a path forward to complete this semester.

President Rick Aman sent out a message to the campus, stating, “The core priority of CEI, as we have stated in the past, is the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students. Secondly, we will make every attempt possible to help our students successfully complete the spring semester.”

For ongoing campus coronavirus/COVID-19 updates, please visit http://www.cei.edu/about-us/news-and-events/covid-19.