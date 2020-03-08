East Idaho Elects: Former Soda Springs police officer to run for Caribou County Sheriff

SODA SPRINGS — A former Soda Springs police officer has announced his candidacy to run for Caribou County Sheriff.

Paul Gritton, a Republican, said he has 17 years of law enforcement experience, and 13 years of experience running his own business.

“I am eager to use my skills, training and experience to serve the great people of Caribou County,” he said in a news release.

Gritton is running against incumbent Sheriff Kelly Wells, who announced his candidacy last week.

East Idaho Elects: Caribou County Sheriff Kelly Wells seeking re-election

Gritton started his law enforcement career in Salmon in 1989 as a community service officer. He was promoted to patrolman in 1991 and left the department as a sergeant in 2001. In that role in was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department in the chief’s absence.

“While working the streets in Salmon, I became an accomplished investigator, specializing in narcotics enforcement, including handling the department’s first narcotics detection K9,” he said.

After serving in Salmon, Gritton worked as a K9 handler at the Dillon, Montana Police Department and eventually at the Soda Springs Police Department.

“During my career I’ve accumulated over 1,300 hours of training and served as a volunteer Advanced EMT and Search and Rescue member while living in Salmon and Soda Springs, serving as the commander of Caribou County Search and Rescue until 2018, and am currently a member of the Soda Springs Rotary Club,” he said.

If elected, Gritton said his goals will be creating a proactive department, increasing community communication and department transparency.

“I feel it is important for the sheriff to be present and available in the communities listening to our citizen’s needs and concerns. I will work hard to increase criminal enforcement, especially drug and DUI offenses,” Gritton said. “I will look for ways to control the budget with a conservative mindset, and will be a hands-on working sheriff.”

Regarding his personal interests, Gritton says he enjoys spending time outdoors exploring the backcountry. He is a licensed amateur radio enthusiast and has a strong faith and conservative values. He’s been married to his wife Sherry since 1989. He has six children and six grandchildren.

“I’d like to thank all those across our county who’ve offered their encouragement, support and input,” he said. “I welcome any comments, questions and concerns that are brought to me.”

For more information about Gritton call (208) 221-1224, email newcariboulaw@yahoo.com or visit his website at www.electgritton.com.

The primary election will be held May 19. The general election is Nov. 3.