Life Lessons: Maureen Wiser reflects on what she has learned

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

This week we spoke with Maureen Wiser. She is proud of the life she has lived and shared some advice for everyone.

Watch the video above to see our conversation.