Political newcomer to challenge Bryan Zollinger in Republican primary

IDAHO FALLS — Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, will face off against a challenger in the upcoming Republican primary election for his seat in the Legislature.

Marco Erickson, a local small-business owner and mental health professional, recently announced his candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives District 33 Seat B.

“I have the vast experience and the ability to connect with people. I figured I would represent the people well and their true voice and not have the corporate interests and other things influencing who I am and what I do,” Erickson told EastIdahoNews.com.

Erickson said he decided to run for the seat because of Zollinger’s relationship with , a debt collection company that hires Zollinger as an attorney to collect on medical debts. Erickson believes Zollinger and MRS are “preying on a vulnerable population.” Erickson also criticized Zollinger for not recusing himself from voting on the Idaho Patient Act when it was being debated in the House.

The Idaho Patient Act, which has now passed both the House and Senate, aims to reign in attorney’s fees charged in medical debt recovery cases.

Erickson has worked as a mental health professional serving the public throughout his career. He said MRS’s medical debt collection practices bothered him.

“I was watching what was taking place in our community with some individuals that were preying on the vulnerable population. And I was very disappointed in that because I’ve protected them my whole life, and I’ve worked to keep them safe here,” he said.

Zollinger declined to respond to Erickson’s criticism saying he does not want to have a negative campaign.

“I’m glad he’s in the race because it gives me an opportunity to show the voters that I’ve done exactly what I promised in every single area, fighting for limited government, lower taxes and individual freedoms, Zollinger told EastIdahoNews.com.

He said he will continue to fight for those things and hopes that if that is what voters want from their representative that they will vote for him.

“It’s been an honor and I hope to be able to continue it for two more years,” Zollinger said.

Erickson told EastIdahoNews.com he wants to bring a new unique perspective to the Idaho Legislature from his experience working with at-risk youth.

“Here in Idaho Falls, I work with a local coalition called Community Youth in Action that is all about teenagers getting out of trouble and (improving) our community better,” he said.

He received a master’s degree in psychology from Walden University in Minnesota and has worked in various parts of the mental health field.

“In my career in mental health, I just did everything I could to help kids stay out of trouble, stay off probation, stay out of jail, get stronger moral values and just become stronger citizens in our communities,” Erickson said.

Erickson also worked in government. At one point in his career, he was asked to run the Safe School, Healthy Students project for Gov. Brian Sandoval in Nevada. While working on that project, he was able to work in other government positions as well.

“I did a lot of grant management and interaction with the public,” he said.

He worked with legislators and various state committees including, epidemiology workgroups and data analytics groups. He also worked with school superintendents across the state and traveled throughout the country speaking about his work on solutions to the opioid crisis and bullying.

“I’ve always been a servant of the public,” Erickson said.

If elected, Erickson plans to focus on three major areas: economic growth, education and innovative solutions to health care issues.

“I want voters to know that I will hear their voice and truly represent Idaho Falls in the way that they need,” Erickson said.

The Idaho Republican primary is May 19.