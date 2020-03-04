Lori Daybell hires new attorneys and they plan to ask a judge to lower her $5 million bail

REXBURG — An attorney from Meridian and two attorneys from Eagle will represent Lori Daybell in the criminal case she is facing in Idaho.

Mark Means, Edwina Elcox and Brian Webb filed a motion Wednesday morning in Madison County stating they are serving as Daybell’s legal representatives. The attorneys also filed a motion requesting all evidence and discovery in the case, along with a notice that they plan to ask for a lower bail amount during a hearing Friday afternoon.

Daybell remains in custody at the Kauai Community Correctional Center on $5 million bail. She is expected to return to Idaho by Thursday and will have her initial court appearance in Madison County at 2 p.m. Friday.

Sean Bartholick, an attorney based in Rexburg, is no longer representing Lori Daybell but is reportedly still serving as counsel for her husband, Chad Daybell. The couple has been in the national spotlight since Lori’s children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, vanished in September. She is charged with desertion and nonsupport of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation, and contempt. Chad has not been arrested or charged with any crimes.

The hearing Friday is expected to be short and Daybell may or may not speak. Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins will then schedule a preliminary hearing within 14-21 days where Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood will need to prove there is enough evidence to advance the case from Magistrate Court to District Court.

EastIdahoNews.com will be streaming the entire hearing live Friday on our website and Facebook page.