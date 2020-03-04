Pocatello Police involved in standoff, public asked to avoid area

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is currently involved in a situation of a barricaded subject at 424 North 13th Street.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as it is an active crime scene. Residents living in the neighborhood are advised to stay secure in their homes or safely leave the area.

Negotiations are ongoing with the suspect, according to police, and they say there is no threat to the greater public.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with more details as we receive them.