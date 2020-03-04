Thunder Ridge student goes viral after students surprise him with birthday gifts

IDAHO FALLS — When Dylan Guilmette celebrated his 16th birthday Thursday, he didn’t expect to have lots of presents to unwrap, a big party thrown in his honor or that he’d become a viral sensation.

Guilmette is a sophomore at Thunder Ridge High School. He walks the same halls as other students, but his home life is different compared to most of his classmates. He lost his mom before he was 2-years-old and lives with his dad in a trailer park. His dad is currently unemployed and struggling to pay the bills. As a result Guilmette has a very limited wardrobe, and often has to wear the same clothes every day.

That’s one of the reason Thunder Ridge coaches and students surprised him with a backpack full of gifts.

“When we found out it was almost Dylan’s birthday, (some of the coaches) got together and talked about doing something for him,” Men’s Basketball Head Coach Lee Toldson said. “While we were talking, some of our players were standing around (and overheard us). Without us saying anything, they (told us they) wanted to help too.”

Toldson met Guilmette when he was in his fitness class. The athletes know him because he had weight class during sixth hour when sports teams practice.

“They created relationships with him by shooting a basket, talking to him, or throwing a football,” Volleyball Head Coach Keisha Fisher said. “We have good kids here. I know there are good kids everywhere, but I think because of the relationships created with him during sixth hour, it felt like (surprising him with gifts was) something we needed to do.”

Students with Dylan Guilmette after he received birthday presents from students. | Courtesy Porter Harris

Students used their own money to buy Guilmette presents, according to Toldson.

Porter Harris, a member of the basketball team, recorded the moment they surprised him. Guilmette fell to his knees in unbelief.

“It meant a lot to me,” Guilmette said.

We had to get my boy Dylan right for his birthday. He’s worn the same clothes and the same pair of shoes for over a year. Happy birthday dawg 💯 pic.twitter.com/YvG7GEPtUt — Porter Harris (@porterrharris) February 28, 2020

He received a new backpack with gifts inside, such as shoes, clothes, cologne, a water bottle, football and a new pair of football gloves. Somebody threw his gloves into a locker room toilet about two weeks before his birthday.

Despite that negative experience, his friends showed him there is still good in the world.

“I’m really lucky to have friends around me who really care about me,” Guilmette said.

Since Harris posted the video online, other news outlets like ESPN and NBC Sports shared the touching story. NFL players including Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett and Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster want to meet him, Guilmette said. The Idaho Falls Chukars gifted him items too.

This is so awesome! Can someone help me find this guys page or a way to contact him! Please and thank you! https://t.co/MZikDY3xLU — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) February 28, 2020

Harris said the coaches always teach their athletes to be good people on and off the court and give back to the community. This was an opportunity for them to do so.

“It was a really heartwarming and humbling (experience). It made me think about and appreciate what I have, especially with finding out where Dylan comes from because he always has a smile on his face,” Harris explained.

The coaches are proud of the students for what they did to make their friend’s birthday a happy birthday.

“It was pretty awesome. I know for boys basketball we talk about (there’s things) bigger than basketball and we (try to) teach life lessons. To see some of my basketball players step up without saying anything, that meant a lot to me, and I know Ms. Fisher teaches the same thing.”

Dylan Guilmette wearing gear he got from the Idaho Falls Chukars. | Courtesy Lee Toldson