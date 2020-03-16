Toilet paper, latex gloves, cases of hand sanitizer stolen from BYU-Idaho

REXBURG — Police are searching for whomever stole toilet paper, hand sanitizer, latex gloves and other items from Brigham Young University-Idaho janitorial closets.

Investigators say the thefts happened sometime between Thursday and Friday. An exact amount of what was stolen is still being processed but at least several cases of hand sanitizer were taken, according to Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman.

No suspects have been identified, and Turman says campus security is working on obtaining surveillance video. Those involved could face felony burglary charges.

The thefts come in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak where shoppers emptied toilet paper, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and gloves from stores across the United States. Shelves normally containing those items in eastern Idaho remained empty through the weekend as retailers awaited product shipments.

“If people would just go back to their normal purchasing habits, this wouldn’t happen,” Turman said.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.