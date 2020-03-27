Traveling to Utah next week? Expect delays on I-15 near Tremonton

The following is a news release from the Utah Department of Transportation.

TREMONTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for delays on I-15 near Tremonton in northern Utah beginning as early as Monday, March 30. I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from the Bear River bridge (milepost 375) to the I-15/I-84 junction (milepost 379) for several months as crews continue work on a bridge maintenance project through the fall.

During the week of March 30, lanes will close in both directions on I-15, then all traffic will be shifted to the southbound side of the interstate until June 2020 while crews complete work on the northbound bridges. Once that work is complete, traffic will be moved back to the northbound side until October 2020, when the southbound bridges are scheduled for completion.

Lane restrictions will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week to allow crews room to safely remove and replace the pavement on the bridges. Work on the project is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Crews are using hydro-demolition to remove and replace the top few inches of the pavement on nine bridges. This construction method uses high-pressure water jets to blast away existing concrete, leaving much of the pavement and reinforcing steel intact, after which crews place new concrete pavement on the bridge. Replacing these top layers of pavement on the bridges extends their useful life and provides a smoother ride for drivers.

Questions or concerns about the work can be directed to the project team by calling 888-777-3250 or sending an email to adeslis@utah.gov. Drivers are also encouraged to visit the project website to sign up for regular email updates and real-time text alerts about delays in the work zone.