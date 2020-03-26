Two people arrested for felony injury to property for alleged graffiti vandalism

IDAHO FALLS — Two people have been arrested after a string of graffiti vandalisms over the past couple weeks in Idaho Falls.

The graffiti included a common colors, words/letters, and was found on multiple private residences, garages, apartments and business property, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

Two officers in the Idaho Falls Police Gang Unit, which investigates gang activity and suspected gang activity – including graffiti – have been investigating this string of vandalism along with the help of other IFPD officers.

Through the investigation, officers were able to obtain security camera footage from a resident that showed the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. From that, officers were able to identify a possible suspect and began to attempt to locate him.

On March 14, IFPD received a tip from a community member that further helped to identify the suspects.

On March 22, patrol officers located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Holmes Avenue. The primary investigating officers responded to the scene to speak with the people inside.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were both detained at that time. While speaking with officers both individuals admitted to participating in the vandalism. Officers located cans of spray paint in the vehicle, as well as notebooks and other

materials with symbols and designs matching the graffiti.

Kenlee McIntire, a 22-year-old Idaho falls man, and Sara Flowers, a 19-year-old Idaho Falls woman, were each arrested for felony malicious injury to property and were taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

The damages of the reported vandalism amount to over $1,000 already, but there may be additional cases that have not yet been reported. IFPD is asking members of the public to report any matching graffiti through IFPD Online Reporting webpage in order to be included in the case investigation, as well as any possible restitution.

Online reporting is available here: https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/318/Online-Reporting

This particular graffiti often includes the lettering, “KRE3P” and “SA FLOW”.

All graffiti, whether relating to this case or otherwise, can be reported through the same online reporting form and will be investigated by officers.

Residents are encouraged to remove or cover graffiti on their own private property, after ensuring that it has been reported and documented by law enforcement.

Graffiti or vandalism on public property will be removed or covered by the appropriate entities, but residents are still encouraged to report it to ensure that law enforcement and the proper entities are aware of any vandalism.