UPDATE : Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at Idaho Falls apartment

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment on Stace Street.

Police arrived at the apartment around 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call for a welfare check. They found a deceased person whom officers are not identifying at this time.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com detectives have not ruled suicide out, but investigators spent hours on the scene and left the apartment around 1 a.m.

Police are required to investigate any death that occurs without the supervision of a physician, according to Clements, and a suspicious death does not necessarily mean a crime occurred.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as more information is available.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police officers are at a possible crime scene after receiving a call for a welfare check Thursday evening.

Investigators have been at a residence on Stace Street since around 5 p.m. Neighbors say there is a crime scene truck and police tape has been put up.

Police believe there is no threat to the public. EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details when we receive them.