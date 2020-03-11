UPDATED: Man accused of stabbing woman arrested in Oregon for attempted homicide

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — Twenty-year-old David Anthony Pompa has been arrested in Oregon for felony attempted homicide and robbery for his alleged role in the stabbing of a woman in Idaho Falls Monday night.

He is being held in the Malheur County Correctional Facility in Vale, Oregon, according to a jail roster.

Pompa will now face extradition back to Idaho.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for a man who they say stabbed a woman Monday evening before taking off in a pick-up truck.

The man, 20-year-old David Anthony Pompa, is wanted for felony aggravated battery for the alleged incident, which occurred on the 2000 block of Twin Pines Lane shortly before 9 p.m, police spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com.

Clements says Pompa left the house in a Blue Chevy Silverado with Idaho license plate number of 8B-GR510.

The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say to not approach Pompa if you see him and call 911. Pompa is a registered sex offender. He was convicted as a juvenile of lewd conduct with a child under 16 in 2017.

Pompa is 5′ 10″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Pompa or his whereabouts, or the location of the truck, is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department immediately at (208) 529-1200.

People may also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org, and may be eligible for a cash reward.