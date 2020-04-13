13 vehicles involved in crashes due to dust storm

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On April 23, between approximately 11:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Idaho State Police and the Power County Sheriff’s Office investigated four crashes involving a total of five passenger vehicles and eight commercial vehicles on I 86 between mileposts 47 and 49, east of American Falls.

One of the commercial vehicles involved spilled its load of fertilizer, which had to be cleaned up.

Multiple individuals from the vehicles involved were taken to local medical centers. Both sides of the interstate were blocked from approximately 11:45 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The closure was due to visibility from a dust storm, crashes and clean-up.

Idaho State Police and Power County Sheriff deputies were assisted by Power County Fire and EMS, Fort Hall Fire, Fort Hall Police, Fish and Game and the Idaho Transportation Department.