Behavioral Health Center increases bed capacity, completes renovation

IDAHO FALLS — The Behavioral Health Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (BHC) recently completed a year-long renovation that increased inpatient acute beds by 39%. Bed availability for the adult program increased from 28 beds to 37 and the adolescent program increased from 17 to 25 beds.

The renovation focused on increasing access to behavioral health and construction changes to improve safety and aesthetics.

“As the population of our region grows, so has the need for increased access to behavioral healthcare,” EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said in a news release. “The increase in beds allows BHC to care for more patients in need of emergent behavioral healthcare and to keep people closer to their home and support system.”

Renovations included new doors and frames for patient rooms, safer and brighter LED lights, renovation of all nurse stations and removal of alcoves in hallways for improved line of sight.