Biz Buzz: Local couple working to ‘make you happy’ one doughnut at a time

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

They sold doughnuts at the farmer’s market for years, and now have a permanent location in Idaho Falls

Katelyn and Cort Pincock, owners of Sugared Moose Mini Donuts in Idaho Falls | Courtesy Katelyn and Cort Pincock

IDAHO FALLS – If you’ve visited the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market in the last several years, then Cort and Katelyn Pincock may be a couple you recognize.

They own Sugared Moose Mini Donuts, and they acquired a permanent spot for their food trailer at 570 E. Anderson about a week before the stay-home order went into effect.

“It’s been doing better than we hoped it would, so we’re happy about that,” Katelyn tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The Pincock’s sell a mix of nine different mini cake doughnuts made from scratch daily. One unique aspect of Sugared Moose Mini Donuts, according to Cort, is their custom-made flavors of powdered sugar. Their most popular flavor is huckleberry.

“We experiment with gourmet flavors as well, like oreo with homemade caramel sauce,” says Cort. “In the fall, we do a pumpkin spice cheesecake doughnut that people really love.”

The doughnuts come in a variety of sizes and are sold by the dozen. They also sell drinks, soda and hot chocolate.

“A lot of people like to get the yum bucket. It’s about three dozen doughnuts in a little doughnut bucket you can carry around,” Cort says.

Cort and his wife purchased the business from Matt and Megan Kreizenbeck in 2017, whom they worked with in previous jobs. Cort says neither of them has any prior restaurant experience, but he’s always enjoyed cooking. Owning a food truck was a lifelong dream.

“I like making people happy and getting them excited about trying something new, and this goes right along with that. Everybody loves doughnuts,” he says.

Courtesy Cort and Katelyn Pincock

Many of their customers have been coming since 2012, when the previous owners got it started. The business has continued to grow, which is what lead them to get a permanent spot for their food trailer.

“People were constantly asking me (if we had a permanent location),” Cort says. “It’s all a result of demand and growth. This is what people wanted.”

Cort says having a loyal customer base is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“Everyday, I hear people say ‘Hey, I remember when you guys first started. We loved your doughnuts then and we still love them now,'” he says.

Cort is a full-time chemist at Idaho National Laboratory, so the doughnut business is currently a side venture for him and his wife. The Pincock’s hope to eventually open a brick-and-mortar shop and do it full-time.

“Once the coronavirus thing dies down and the weather gets warmer, we’re hoping to be open all day,” says Cort.

Sugared Moose Mini Donuts is behind Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls in the same parking lot as the East Idaho Aquarium. Its hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to learn more.

Courtesy Cort and Katelyn Pincock

BIZ BITS

Pocatello pledges support to local businesses through “Support Local Gems” initiative

POCATELLO – The City of Pocatello is joining with U.S. Senator Jim Risch, the Idaho Department of Commerce, as well as other leaders and organizations to help local small businesses. This Friday, April 24, residents of Pocatello and all Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Citizens can get involved by shopping at small businesses online, purchasing gift cards for future use or for loved ones, ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business, or simply saying thank you.

Following Friday’s event, Visit Idaho will continue to promote awareness of the Support Local Gems program by sharing resources as well as the stories of Idaho communities, citizens, and small businesses on online and across its social media channels.

New medical clinic opening inside Parkway Plaza in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The space formerly occupied by Liberty Income Tax on Woodruff in Idaho Falls will soon be the medical practice of Dr. Jim Brook. Brook worked with Randy Waters at SVN High Desert Commercial and Century 21 High Desert to lease the 700-square-foot space at 273 N. Woodruff. Brook started as a family practitioner in Idaho Falls about 15 years ago. Brook says his approach to practicing medicine is a little unconventional from other doctor’s offices because he doesn’t work with insurance companies. Taking money that’s been confiscated from someone else is wrong, he says, and that’s how the model for many insurance companies work. We spoke with him about his approach to medicine, his thoughts on the pandemic and his recently published book. EastIdahoNews.com will post an in-depth article soon.

Subway restaurants and nonprofit organization partner to provide 15 million meals during COVID-19

REXBURG – For more than 50 years, Subway® restaurants have been open to serve guests and communities. During this unprecedented time, Subway remains committed to not only providing nutritious meals but getting them to those who need it the most. As of Friday, April 17, Subway and Feeding America® are teaming up to provide up to 15 million meals* to feed people in need across the country. With the purchase of every footlong through April 30 for takeout, catering and delivery, Subway will provide a meal* to Feeding America. For more information about how Subway and its franchise owners are addressing the coronavirus outbreak, click here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Little addressing east Idaho business recovery

Man looks to create community of affordable homes in Sugar City

Local restaurants take advantage of closure by remodeling buildings

BBB sees uptick in employment scams as unemployment numbers remain high

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.