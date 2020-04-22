Boil order lifted for Falls Water customers

The following is a news release from Falls Water Company.

IDAHO FALLS – Falls Water Company is lifting the boil water advisory following a valve failure at a well site on Monday night.

On April 20, we experienced a drop in water pressure below 20 psi/loss of pressure due to a check valve failure at a wellsite. Water service to all customers was restored to customers approximately a half-hour later. The water system was disinfected and flushed. As a precaution, a boil water advisory was issued.

We received notice from the Department of Environmental Quality Wednesday that all water samples have come back clean, and consequently, the advisory is lifted.

Falls Water Company routinely monitors the conditions in the drinking water distribution system. We appreciate the patience of our customers this week.