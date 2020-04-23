Crash downs power line, temporarily closing U.S. Highway 91

BLACKFOOT — A SUV crashing into a power pole Thursday afternoon temporarily closed U.S. Highway 91 between Blackfoot and Firth.

The white SUV crashed into a power pole around 3 p.m. near mile marker 240 on the highway, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland. Deputies quickly arrived along with an ambulance, however no one was transported to the hospital.

Idaho Power arrived on the scene and removed the downed powerline on the road.

Rowland said things should be opened back up soon.

