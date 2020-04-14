Gov. Little holding press conference about stay-home order Wednesday

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday about the 21-day stay-home order.

The order is set to expire at the end of the day on Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. on April 13, there are 1,453 positive cases of COVID-19 in Idaho and 33 coronavirus-related deaths.

Public health officials continue to warn that due to initial testing limitations, the actual number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than is being reported.

EastIdahoNews.com will carry the conference live on Facebook.