Intl. Assoc. of Firefighters Local 187 and city of Pocatello extend labor agreement

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The City of Pocatello and International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 187 have reached a tentative labor agreement for Fiscal Year 2021.

Recently, both the City and the IAFF Local 187 agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement for an additional year due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The tentative agreement goes to show the IAFF Local 187 understands the situation we are all facing,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We appreciate their willingness to work with the city and we’re grateful for the IAFF’s continued work in emergency services.”

“Pocatello Firefighters (IAFF Local 187) understand the difficulties our community is facing right now,” said Andy Moldenhauer, President of Local 187. “With that in mind, the best solution was to extend our current contract and focus on responding to the needs of our citizens. We appreciate the City of Pocatello’s willingness to help us get this agreement in place and allow us to continue to do what we do best.”

The tentative agreement is subject to final approval by the Pocatello City Council and members of the IAFF Local 187.