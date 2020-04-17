Local clinic offering drive-thru test for COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS – Since the onset of COVID-19, there have been many questions surrounding medical testing for the virus.

AmeriHealth Urgent Care in Idaho Falls is now offering a unique testing method available to those experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to coronavirus.

AmeriHealth CEO Ryan Hatch tells EastIdahoNews.com the test requires just a few drops of blood.

“We’ll take a lancet to prick your finger and get the blood. We’ll then take those droplets of blood to fill a small vile. That vile is mixed with a solution and put in a self-contained cassette that will show if you’re positive or negative for COVID antibodies,” Hatch says.

The test takes less than 30 minutes to complete. Hatch says it has a high percentage of accuracy and results are available within 24 hours.

“The rapid test we offer is a serological test which detects coronavirus…antibodies in the blood with a reported 84.1% sensitivity (true positive), and a 92.3% specificity (true negative) rate,” says Hatch.

Results are available the same day because the test is self-contained and performed in a high-complexity lab, Hatch says.

“Not every clinic can do this,” says Hatch. “Most clinics are moderate-complexity labs. But we have a high-complexity lab and that’s why we’re able to offer the testing.”

RELATED | Pregnant woman with COVID-19 on road to recovery

In an effort to help lessen the risk of exposure and prevent the spread of the virus, a drive-thru location has been set up on 17th Street half a mile down the road from AmeriHealth Urgent Care for those wishing to take the test.

“If they’re a new patient, we’ll send them information to fill out their paperwork online,” Hatch says. “We’ll take all their vitals there. If it looks like they’re a good candidate, we’ll just take the sample right there.”

Though the rapid test is a good diagnostic tool for medical providers, Hatch says if someone’s test results come back positive, they are sent to a lab for further testing. Those results could take up to a week.

Some people may be referred to the urgent care office if they aren’t experiencing any symptoms.

“We want to make sure we’re providing the best care possible, and not just testing for COVID,” Hatch says.

The Federal Drug Administration has a lengthy process for approving medical testing, Hatch says. There were many testing methods for COVID-19 when the pandemic began but this particular test is FDA approved.

You can still get tested even if you aren’t experiencing symptoms, but Hatch says insurance will only cover it if there is a medical necessity for it. For those paying with cash, costs are $100 for a medical visit, $50 for just the test. Anyone who works in a hospital can get the test for $75.

“We know they’re on the front line, working the ER, the ICU, and we want to be there for them if they want a rapid test for a really affordable price,” he says.

Hatch says they’re hoping to be able to offer the test at their Pocatello office at 396 Yellowstone Ave. by the end of the week. They’re also looking into starting it up in Rexburg.

RELATED | Idaho governor extends stay-home order through April 30 due to coronavirus

“We jumped on this early and everyone’s been following (CDC guidelines). Because of that, we’ve been protected and just haven’t had that exposure that other regions have,” Hatch says. “I think we’ll come out on top and be able to recover a lot faster than other regions.”

If you’d like to get tested, stop by the drive-thru location at 1327 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls. Appointments are not required but you can streamline the process if one is set up. To schedule an appointment, call (208) 757-9575. If you’re unable to get through due to a high volume of calls, call the urgent care office at (208) 538-1999.

Frequently asked questions | Courtesy Ryan Hatch