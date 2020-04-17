Madison School District 321 will remain closed; online learning to continue

REXBURG — Madison School District 321 is the latest local school district to announce it will stay in soft closure mode for the rest of the school year.

On Thursday, the school voted to keep the school buildings closed but to continue online learning through May 22, according to a district news release. The district has been under a soft closure since March 18.

Additionally, the school district has waived all senior projects, all SBAC testing and approved a new grading system.

Under these new grading criteria, a teacher may assign an A or B grade to students who have been “earnest and diligent” in completing their studies online.

Students may get a P or Pass grade, which means they have done acceptable (or enough) work, which provides credit for the class but does not positively or negatively impact GPA.

They may also receive an I or Incomplete grade, which means they did not complete a sufficient amount of work and will be provided an opportunity to finish the assigned work in the future.

RELATED | Idaho Board of Education not discussing holding students back due to extended closures

Administrators said they felt with all of the technology or internet problems some students are facing, it was not appropriate to assign low or failing grades.

Madison is the latest school district to announced continued soft closure until the end of the year. Jefferson School District 251 and Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 made similar announcements earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Idaho Board of Education gave school districts the option of reopening this year, provided they meet a stringent set of criteria.

For more information about the soft closure visit the district’s Facebook page or watch the video below.