Nampa man arrested following standoff in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A Nampa man is in custody after a standoff with police in Idaho Falls Tuesday night.

The Idaho Falls Police Department were called to a house on the 500 block of K Street around 6 p.m. The initial caller reported that another man entered his residence and attacked him. The suspect is identified as 41-year-old Steven Ugalde, of Nampa. He locked himself inside the home as the caller went outside, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

As police arrived at the house, Ugalde called 911 saying he’d been invited in the house by another person living there when the initial caller attacked him. As more law enforcement arrived, a dispatcher and officer spent over an hour speaking with Ugalde, ultimately bringing him outside the home.

Police investigated what led to the initial 911 call and all parties agreed a physical altercation happened but could not agree who started it or how it began. All those involved knew each other and declined to press charges.

Ugalde was taken into custody on a felony warrant from another jurisdiction. Police did not elaborate on the warrant.

The Idaho Department of Correction lists Ugalde as a fugitive for a felony possession of a controlled substance charge out of Canyon County.

No charges have been filed from the incident Tuesday evening.