Police searching for man who broke into local restaurant

IDAHO FALLS — Police are searching for a man who burglarized a local sandwich shop.

On March 20, a man broke into Sandwich Tree on 17th Street around 4:15 a.m. Surveillance video shows the man walked around the outside the building before breaking in through the back door.

The man picked up the cash register and smashed it on the ground. Although the register broke open, the thief was only able to get away with a little over $13, Sandwich Tree owner Angel Chappel told EastIdahoNews.com.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said Monday that the public can contact them with tips.

“We are investing it as a burglary,” she said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact IFPD at (208) 529-1200.”

Surveillance video shows the perpetrator was not wearing gloves when he broke in. Chappel said law enforcement swabbed for fingerprints shortly after the burglary was reported.

“Hopefully they can catch him. We’ve got to stop this happening, especially in these times where small businesses are desperate, barely making it,” Chappel said.

