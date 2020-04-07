Popular snowmobiler killed in avalanche being remembered as a legend in the sport

IDAHO FALLS — Many people remember Robert Kincaid as a snowmachine legend and influential sled rider.

The 46-year-old Victor man died in an avalanche Friday night northeast of the Sheep Creek area in Bonneville County doing what he loves — snow machining in the great outdoors. Kincaid leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, and their 22-year-old daughter, Shelby, and 19-year-old son, Riley.

“When we left on Friday, we went in a 50-mile loop through country that I haven’t even thought a snowmobile could even come close too,” Riley said in an Instagram post. “He had a smile on his face that whole ride, and I was so grateful for those last moments I got to spend with him.”

During his lifetime, Kincaid accomplished enough to believe, “If I die tomorrow, I have done more in my life than most men dream of,” his obituary reads.

Some of his greatest achievements, according to his obituary, was being a world champion snowmobile hillclimb racer, X Games competitor and Arctic Cat backcountry ambassador.

RELATED: ‘This is a great loss.’ Well-known snowmobiler killed in avalanche

“As he pursued his racing career on the Rocky Mountain Snowmobile HillClimb Association circuit, Kincaid was eventually spotted by someone of influence with Arctic Cat who realized he wasn’t racing to be a somebody, he was racing because he loved it,” SnoRiders, an online snowmobiling magazine wrote. “And after 18 years of racing and 20 years of riding, his love for snowmobiling has not waned. If anything, his passion has been fueled even more by those who believe in him.”

His biggest supporter was his wife, Kincaid told SnoRiders in an interview. He said he was truly blessed to have a wife so understanding of his passion for riding.

“His wife Kim was his world, the voice of reason in his journeys, and the love of his life,” his obituary says. “She let him be who he needed to be and was his companion in every venture he pursued, in person or in his heart.”

Robert Kincaid and his family pose for a picture with snowmachines. | Robert Kincaid GoFundMe

David McClure, who is a pro hillclimb racer in the RMSHA circuit and a sponsored backcountry free rider for Arctic Cat, said he meet Kincaid through snowmobile racing around 2006.

“Everything with Rob was funner,” McClure told EastIdahoNews.com. “I used to joke that I don’t need to do ab workouts because I get laughing so much when I’m around Rob, so much so that I would be lying in bed, sleeping and I would wake myself up laughing out loud — and wake my wife up — because I was laughing about something he had said during the day.”

Kincaid made everyone feel like they were his best friend, McClure said.

“He’s the type of guy who’ll never be forgotten,” he said.

Riley said that his dad was “one of a kind,” and there won’t ever be another legend like him in the snowmobiling industry.

“He was always there for everyone else and didn’t care if you were considered a ‘pro’ rider or if you were just a local,” Riley said on his Instagram post. “He loved riding with people and seeing them improve. I loved him for that, and he has worked so hard for the things that our family has.”

Many people have offered their condolences on various social media platforms to the family after the tragedy.

“Our hearts are heavy today with the sad loss over the weekend of Rob Kincaid. His energy, personality and passion for snowmobiling was infectious,” FOX, a sports and recreation company, said. “We are grateful for the time he shared with us as a member of the Backcountry team and the FOX family. He will be missed.”

Another Facebook post read, “It’s hard to accept tragedy when it’s someone whose impacted your life. Rob was the light to so many.”

“My dad has been telling me that he was ever to pass away, he would want it to be in God’s country where he grew up with all his friends,” Riley wrote on Instagram. “I love him so much for all the things that he has done for everyone, and the impact he had on the snowmobile industry. … Rest easy Dad, I love you, and I will continue on your legacy.”

Riley was one of about 10 riders snow machining with his dad when the accident occurred. McClure said the avalanche happened around 3 p.m. Friday. After roughly 2 1/2 hours of searching, he said they located Kincaid. But it wasn’t until the following morning when the helicopter was able to land to get Kincaid.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 8, at 2 p.m. in Victor at the Cedron Cemetery. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the Kincaid family to help them cover any costs.

Robert Kincaid on his snowmachine. | Robert Kincaid GoFundMe