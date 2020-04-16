State health officials: 390 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Thursday that 390 individuals are presumed recovered from COVID-19 in the Gem State.

Before Thursday, the department had not been actively tracking recoveries because there was confusion about how “recovery” should be defined. The definition finally agreed upon was a person who is alive after 30 days from the onset of the virus.

In other good news, no new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Idaho. (So far, 41 Idahoans have died since mid-March as a result of the virus.)

In total, Idaho has confirmed 1,609 positive cases of novel coronavirus statewide. Of that number, 2 percent have died, and 24 percent have recovered. The rest are still undetermined, but health officials say the vast majority of people infected will recover.

A total of 46 cases have been reported in eastern Idaho, and no deaths have occurred on this side of the state, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health District and Southeast Idaho Public Health District.

The number of COVID-19 tests available in Idaho continues to grow daily. However, public health officials continue to warn that due to initial testing limitations, the actual number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than is being reported.

EIPH says it’s more important than ever to follow the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health officials, including the following:

Following the stay-home order, which was announced by Gov. Brad Little on March 25 and was extended through April 30. A copy of the order can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

Practicing social-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals), avoiding crowds of any number, and eliminating all non-essential travel, as detailed in the order.

Staying home when sick even if your symptoms are mild. A symptom-monitoring checklist and decision tree was recently developed to help individuals and employers determine what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been primarily or secondarily exposed to a person with COVID-19 symptoms. A copy of these documents can be found at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. This monitoring tool can be used daily by everyone to assess their health during this pandemic.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

People with an increased risk of severe illness (older adults and those with underlying health conditions) should take extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

For questions, guidance, and information about COVID-19, visit EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call the hotline number at (208) 522-0310 or (855) 533-3160 (toll free). The hotline is active Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has also started a statewide hotline. It can be reached by calling 888-330-3010, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.