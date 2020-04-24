Support Local Gems: Advanced Cleaning & Restoration
EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!
State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.
Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.
Advanced Cleaning & Restoration specializes in fire and water damage cleanup, mold remediation, odor control, disinfecting, and other cleanup and restoration work. They are a family-owned business who cares about supporting eastern Idaho.
Advanced Cleaning & Restoration
1435 Lindsay Blvd.
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 359-5858
Website: http://www.advancedcleaningidaho.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/idahoadvancedcleaning/