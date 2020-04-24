Support Local Gems: D&L Cleaners & Shirt Laundry
EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!
State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.
Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.
D&L Cleaners was founded in 1959 by sisters Joann Petersen and Elaine Storer and their husbands. They had a vision for Idaho Falls’ first coin-op dry cleaning service. They decided to name D&L after their husbands Dean and Lloyd, but Joann and Elaine were the life-blood of the company and worked for years to grow their business and establish D&L Cleaners as the trusted name in professional clothing care.
Self-serve coin-op machines soon turned into a full-service dry cleaning and laundry facility. In 1980 Joann bought out her sister and now 3 generations of Petersens have been working to continue D&L’s legacy.
IDAHO FALLS HEADQUARTERS
1588 W Broadway St
Idaho Falls
(208) 522-0821
IDAHO FALLS
1615 E. 17th St.
(208) 523-7616
RIGBY
369 Farnsworth Way
(208) 745-8488
REXBURG
10 W 1st S
(208) 356-0664
Website: http://www.dlcleaners.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DLCleanersShirtLaundry/