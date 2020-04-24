Support Local Gems: D&L Cleaners & Shirt Laundry

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

D&L Cleaners was founded in 1959 by sisters Joann Petersen and Elaine Storer and their husbands. They had a vision for Idaho Falls’ first coin-op dry cleaning service. They decided to name D&L after their husbands Dean and Lloyd, but Joann and Elaine were the life-blood of the company and worked for years to grow their business and establish D&L Cleaners as the trusted name in professional clothing care.

Self-serve coin-op machines soon turned into a full-service dry cleaning and laundry facility. In 1980 Joann bought out her sister and now 3 generations of Petersens have been working to continue D&L’s legacy.

IDAHO FALLS HEADQUARTERS

1588 W Broadway St

Idaho Falls

(208) 522-0821

IDAHO FALLS

1615 E. 17th St.

(208) 523-7616

RIGBY

369 Farnsworth Way

(208) 745-8488

REXBURG

10 W 1st S

(208) 356-0664

Website: http://www.dlcleaners.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DLCleanersShirtLaundry/