Three indicted in connection to the slaying of Pocatello man

FORT HALL — Three men were federally indicted in connection to the killing of a Pocatello man whose remains weren’t identified until Monday.

On Feb. 3, 2018, 23-year-old Austin Pevo disappeared. Last fall, three men were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to his death. According to court documents, 25-year-old Justin William Beasley of Fort Hall is accused of stabbing and killing Pevo with a knife.

A federal jury indicted Beasley on Sept. 24, 2019, for second-degree murder. Beasley was charged with manslaughter and assault with a dangerous weapon earlier that month, but those charges were dismissed when the federal indictment came.

The Shoshone-Bannock tribes announced Monday evening in a news release that the FBI confirmed the remains of Pevo were discovered on the Fort Hall Reservation in Septemeber 2019. Investigators did not elaborate on what new information led them to Pevo’s remains.

Court documents indicate that in November 2019, a federal grand jury indicted two additional men in connection to Pevo’s disappearance. Alden Hugh Brewster, 47, of Blackfoot was charged with accessory to murder. According to prosecutors, Brewster assisted Beasley in an attempt to prevent the apprehension and punishment for killing Pevo.

Alden Brewster and Justin Beasley | Madison County Jail

Blandon Leif Coby, 45, of Fort Hall was also indicted for allegedly helping Brewster move and hide Pevo’s body without notifying authorities of the homicide. He’s charged with misprision of felony, meaning he allegedly knew a crime was committed but failed to tell investigators.

Investigators with the FBI, Pocatello Police and Fort Hall Police have not shared many details of Pevo’s slaying and a large section of court documents remain sealed.

Beasley and Coby are expected to appear for jury trials at the Pocatello federal courthouse in June. Brewster’s trial is not yet scheduled.

Both Beasley and Brewster were arrested and are being held in the Madison County Jail on no bond. Coby was issued a summons and placed on pretrial supervision. He must follow conditions set by The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court.

If convicted, Beasley could spend up to life in prison, Brewster could spend up to 15 years and Coby up to three years. All men are also facing a $250,000 fine.