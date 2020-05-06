Dum Dums lollipops to end prizes program after almost 70 years

(CNN) — After nearly 70 years, Dum Dums lollipops will be ending its program to exchange wrappers for toys and prizes.

The program, which began in 1953, will come to an end on May 31, according to an online statement.

Started in 1924, Dum Dums lollipops was acquired from Akron Candy Co. by Spangler Candy Co. in 1953. As a way to promote the lollipops, Spangler Candy Co. started a mail-in program to sell toys and other items at a reduced price when wrappers were mailed in, according to its website.

The very first “Dum Dums Wastebasket Deal” was a regulation size rubber baseball and metal wastebasket that could be acquired for 15 cents and 15 wrappers. The company offered basketballs, footballs, baseballs, toy cars and more in the early years of the program.

While the company stopped the mail-in program in 2016, people were still able to enter codes from wrappers on savewraps.com to complete challenges in order to get free and discounted items.

The company did not immediately respond to request from CNN for comment on the end of the prizes program.