Idaho Falls man sent to prison for years of sex abuse

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was sent to prison this month for a sex crime involving two 16-year-old girls.

Abundio Perez-Resendiz, 33, was sentenced four to 20 years in prison by District Judge Joel Tingey on May 11. Perez-Resendiz pleaded guilty to felony sexual battery by lewd acts on a child in exchange for a felony enticing a child through the internet charge in another case being dropped.

The first victim told Idaho Falls Police last year that Perez-Resendiz sexually molested her since she was 10. The victim said a few months before she spoke to officers, the molesting turned into him forcing her to have sex frequently. Police had the victim confront her abuser over the phone, and Perez-Resendiz “admitted to the rape,” according to court documents.

Police arrested Perez-Resendiz, and days later, a second victim came forward. The girl told police Perez-Resendiz would send her messages about sex and asking her to engage in sexual activities and sleep together, according to court documents. Detectives wrote in their reports that Perez-Resendiz never had sex with the second victim.

Tingey also ordered Perez-Resendiz to pay $3,845.50 in fees and fines.