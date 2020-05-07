IFPD and D91 unveil school pride-themed police vehicles

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department on Wednesday.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is debuting a new school pride themed patrol vehicle, driven by the school resource officer assigned to Eagle Rock Middle School. The IFPD Eagle Rock SRO vehicle is the first of four school pride themed vehicles that will eventually be seen around the city.

Patrol vehicles are an integral piece of a police officer’s equipment and ability to respond to emergencies in the city. IFPD periodically rotates through vehicles by purchasing a small number of new vehicles each year to replace the oldest vehicles in the fleet. Officers are assigned new vehicles based on the age of their last vehicle and seniority.

This year, two of the four IFPD school resource officers were up for new vehicles. In talking with School District 91 and IFPD leadership, the SROs presented an idea to alter the design of their vehicles to tie in elements of school pride.

IFPD currently has four school resource officers whose positions are jointly funded by School District 91. Each of the officers are assigned primarily to one middle or high school, with each officer also taking on elementary and alternative high schools in the district.

School resource officers work with school administrators to address safety and security needs in our schools, address any crimes that may occur at the schools, and also to build rapport with students. School resource officers often provide positive law enforcement interactions for students, helping to build trust and to be a resource for students in need.

These vehicles are expected to be a positive way for students at the schools to connect with their assigned school resource officers, and also to be a symbol of IFPD’s commitment to education and safe schools in our community.

Officer Chris Reed is assigned to Eagle Rock Middle School and his assigned vehicle was expected to arrive first. Officer Reed worked with the administration at Eagle Rock Middle School and the school’s art teacher to host a contest for Eagle Rock students to design his new patrol car.

Over 200 submissions were submitted by Eagle Rock students. Elements from three of the students’ designs were ultimately selected and incorporated in the final design of the vehicle.

Three students’ designs that influenced the final design of the vehicle of the student resource officer for Eagle Rock Middle School. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

The 2020 Dodge Durango has all the traditional makings of a police vehicle – lights, sirens, and “POLICE” in large letters on both sides. It also features renditions of the Eagle Rock Middle School mascot and is done in the school colors. The final version of the vehicle was designed to be immediately recognizable as an Idaho Falls Police vehicle and is consistent in many ways with the existing patrol cars, while also including the elements designed by the Eagle Rock students.

Brianna Lora, an eighth grader, designed the eagle that is shown above the rear fender on each side of the vehicle. Sadie Rhodes, an eighth grader, designed the eagle that is shown on the hood of the vehicle. Ainsley Ostler, also an eighth grader, submitted the slogan “Protecting Education” that appears at the base of the rear window. This slogan will appear on all the SRO vehicles.

The IFPD Eagle Rock SRO vehicle was completed on Tuesday, May 5th. Yesterday afternoon, Officer Reed, Chief Johnson and other department leadership surprised each of the students at their residences to show them the vehicle and thank them for sharing their creativity and artistic talents with the department.

The remaining vehicles will each utilize the same design format, swapping the eagles for tigers, grizzlies, and wolverines to match the school’s mascot. The vehicles will also feature each school’s school colors.

The vehicle assigned to the Idaho Falls High School SRO is scheduled to be striped and completed next week. It will feature Idaho Falls Highschool’s official logos and mascot.

The vehicles assigned to the Taylorview Middle School and Skyline High School IFPD school resource officers are expected to follow later on as those officers are scheduled for replacement vehicles, likely in the fall.