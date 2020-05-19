Life Lessons Encore: 92-year-old Richard Wood shares his one regret

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

With the spread of COVID-19, we are currently unable to interview the wise folks face-to-face at Morningstar so we’re taking a look back at what some in the past have told us.

We first met 92-year-old Richard Wood in February. He moved to Idaho Falls decades ago to work as a nuclear engineer and raised five children with his wife.

Richard told us he always tried to put family first and he has one regret: that he never went on an African Safari.

Watch the video above to hear more Life Lessons from Richard.