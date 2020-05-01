LIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell bond hearing begins at 2 p.m.

REXBURG — After multiple postponements, a bond hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell will be held at 2 p.m. Friday.

Daybell is seeking a reduction in her $1 million bond.

The entire hearing will be streamed live on the EastIdahoNews.com website via Youtube. It will not be streamed on our Facebook page. Please not the audio is muted until 2 p.m.

Daybell is expected to appear in person, but very few others will be inside the courtroom due to restrictions mandated by the Idaho Supreme Court as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Courthouses have been operating at reduced levels and limited hearings have been held since March.

Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard is presiding over the hearing.

A preliminary hearing for Daybell is set for July 9 and 10.

