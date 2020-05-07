TODAY'S WEATHER
Man in custody following police standoff

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE

A man involved in a standoff with police has been taken into custody and officers have cleared the scene.

Details about the incident are expected to be released later. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of an active situation at the corner of Water Avenue and Poplar Street.

Few details have been released but officers are dealing with a person who may be armed inside an apartment building. They ask people in the area to stay inside.

The situation began around 2:30 p.m. and neighbors tell EastIdahoNews.com at one point, officers had guns drawn.

Multiple Idaho Falls Police officers and Idaho State Police troopers are on the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.

