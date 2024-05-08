Deputy extricated from vehicle and briefly hospitalized after two-vehicle crash, other driver cited  - East Idaho News

MORELAND — A Bannock County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was transported to the hospital after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that the detention deputy was on his way to work Tuesday morning when a crash happened. She said the deputy was in a county vehicle.

The incident was right before 5 a.m. at the intersection of 740 West and U.S. Highway 26 in Moreland near a park-and-ride. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

The 42-year-old deputy, who has not been named, was in a white Chevy Tahoe. Based on witness statements, the Chevy was driving eastbound on the highway, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee left the park-and-ride and failed to pull out safely, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 50-year-old Bingham County resident, was cited for failing to yield at an intersection, Nebeker added.

There is front end damage on the Chevy and damage on the driver’s side of the Jeep due to the collision.

The deputy was trapped and extricated from his vehicle. An ambulance came and transported him to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The other driver was not transported.

Iannacone said the deputy was released from the hospital Tuesday.