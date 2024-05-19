Chubbuck woman already facing potential 15-year sentence has new charges - East Idaho News

Chubbuck — A woman who is accused of following another woman around a mall and threatening the other woman and her children, faces two felony charges.

Analisa Rae Diaz, 19, has been charged with one count apiece for first-degree stalking and intimidating or impeding a witness, court records show. She is already awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery.

Chubbuck police officers received two calls reporting a no-contact order violation around 5:30 p.m. on April 16, according to an affidavit of probable cause. One of the callers was the victim, claiming she was being followed around the Pine Ridge Mall by Diaz. The other caller was Diaz, who was reporting she was being followed around the mall by the victim.

Diaz told officers she was leaving the mall and headed to the Chubbuck Police Department to make a statement.

While waiting for Diaz’s arrival, one officer spoke with the victim. According to the affidavit, the victim, her children and her mother were at the mall when they saw Diaz and her friends. She told officers Diaz and her friends followed the family while staring at the victim.

Diaz allegedly told the victim, “I’m going to beat you a** … and your ugly-a** kids, too.” The victim said Diaz was standing about two feet from her when she made the statements, the affidavit says.

Officers then spoke with the victim’s mother, who provided an account similar to one provided by the victim. She said that, in fear for their safety, she called her husband and son-in-law to escort them out of the mall and home.

When her son-in-law arrived, the victim’s mother said one of the men with Diaz threatened him.

Officers then spoke with Diaz, who said she was at the mall with friends when she saw the victim. Knowing there was a no-contact order barring her from interacting with the victim, Diaz said she headed for the exit.

While she was leaving, she reportedly walked past a group that included the victim, the victim’s mother and the mother’s husband. Diaz said that as they were passing, the victim yelled that she needed to leave, then followed her toward the exit.

All information, including a video recording provided by Diaz, was sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Diaz was placed under arrest on May 7.

She is being held at Bannock County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

After reaching a plea deal on April 8, Diaz pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery for a 2023 attack on the mother who was at the mall during the most recent incident. As part of the deal, felonies for injury to a child and intimidating a witness, a misdemeanor for disturbing the peace and a deadly weapon enhancement were all dismissed.

She faces up to 15 years in prison for the aggravated battery charge and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before District Judge Rick Carnaroli on July 8.

If she is found guilty of the new charges, Diaz could face up to 10 years in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman Monday.

Though Diaz has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.