Man who prompted standoff made concerning statements while holding axe, police say

IDHAO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department says a man who caused a standoff at the Village Apartments Thursday afternoon had a psychiatric issue.

Shortly after 2 p.m., someone called 911 saying the man came out of his apartment welding an axe while making alarming statements, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department News release. Police rushed to the apartments on the corner of Water Avenue and Poplar Street and found the man went back inside his apartment.

The man refused to come outside and at least a dozen officers surrounded the apartments as police spoke with him through the door. Eventually, officers called the man and had loved ones join in on the conversation.

He eventually came outside of the apartment were he was taken into custody. Officers walked the man into a patrol car shortly after 3 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police determined the man suffered from a psychiatric issue and took him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.