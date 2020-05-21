Owner of local camp invites you to experience nature on horseback this summer

RIRIE – At the base of the Heise foothills in Jefferson County is Legacy Acres, an outdoor venue that offers horseback riding lessons, summer camps for kids and trail rides.

Locals and tourists come to Legacy Acres every year to enjoy nature on horseback. Owner and instructor Daniela Colledge says she sees people from all walks of life and skill levels who want to ride a horse.

“We had someone from Germany go on a trail ride last year,” Colledge says. “For some people, my lesson program is their first time on a horse.”

Some may have learned to ride as a kid, but haven’t been on a horse since. There are others who train to compete in rodeos, Colledge says.

Regardless of the person’s riding ability, Colledge says she enjoys forming connections with each person and watching them grow.

“It’s really fun to get to talk and hear everyone’s story,” Colledge says. “It’s rewarding to see them grow.”

Colledge says the benefits of horseback riding go far beyond mounting a saddle. A special bond is formed between the horse and the rider, she says, and working with them builds character and teaches important life lessons.

“It just really builds character at a young age,” says Colledge.

Some of those skills, Colledge says, include discipline, responsibility and hard work. She says it also teaches good communication, how to control your fears, patience and compassion for animals and people.

Courtesy Daniela Colledge

Colledge started riding at Ortega Equestrian Center in southern California at age 5. The owner and instructor was a huge influence on her life, she says.

“Her facility was like my second home growing up, and the people there were and are still like family,” says Colledge.

Colledge later attended the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls before graduating from Texas A & M, where she participated on the stock horse show team while majoring in animal science.

She felt inspired to open Legacy Acres about five years ago when she moved to Idaho.

“I’ve always loved teaching kids and riding horses, so it’s a great combination,” Colledge says. “I strive to give my kids and clients a place they love to come learn.”

Legacy Acres is currently a seasonal operation, but Colledge would like it to become a year-round venture. She’s hoping to eventually have an indoor facility to offer riding lessons, camps and other events during the winter.

Many people bring their own horses and camp in the area, Colledge says, and she would like to offer overnight or monthly boarding for their animals.

For now, Colledge says she’s happy doing something she loves. If you’re interested in horses or learning to ride, she invites you to come and experience the outdoors on horseback.

“It’s a fun activity for any age or any event you’re trying to celebrate, or just for a fun Saturday to get out in the sunshine,” she says.

Legacy Acres sits right on the 7N Ranch Resort at 5109 E. 7N Ranch Road. It operates seven days a week between April and November.

Weeklong or mini-day camps are available during the summer months for kids 6-16. Riding lessons are open to all ages from April to November. There are also hour-long and 90-minute trail rides available for groups or families.

Visit the Facebook page to learn more. You can also call Legacy Acres at (208) 970-7191.

Legacy Acres is one of many camps offering activities for you and your family this summer. As businesses reopen and people begin to travel again, we thought it would be helpful to include a list of other available options. Click here for the full list.

Note: This list was compiled by EastIdahoNews.com user Jess Oyler.