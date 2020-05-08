READ: The medical examiner and toxicology reports on Alex Cox
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Daybell Case
Published at
The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner released its report Friday into the death of Alexander Cox. The manner of death was natural. The cause of death was bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli with atheroschlerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
RELATED | Alex Cox died of natural causes, according to medical examiner
Here are the findings along with the toxicology report.