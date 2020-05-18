Search continues for missing teen who left note for family

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is following up on leads in the search for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing over three days.

Colton McMinn’s family last reported seeing him at their home in Rexburg around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen says the boy is considered a runaway and officers assume somebody picked him up.

Colton’s family assumed he was sleeping in but found a note saying he was sorry, that he had their photo with him and that he won’t ever forget them.

Colton is 5’6” tall and weighs about 134 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair, according to a Rexburg Police Department news release. He could possibly be wearing a black “Hush” hoodie, jeans, and a cowboy hat and boots.

Anyone with information about Colton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 372-5001.