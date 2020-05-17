Police searching for missing 14-year-old

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is needs help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Colton Mcminn was last seen by his family at their Rexburg residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Colton is 5’6” tall and weighs about 134 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair, according to a Rexburg Police Department news release.

He could possibly be wearing a black “Hush” hoodie, jeans, and a cowboy hat and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 372-5001.