Police searching for missing 14-year-old
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Rexburg
REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is needs help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
Colton Mcminn was last seen by his family at their Rexburg residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Colton is 5’6” tall and weighs about 134 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair, according to a Rexburg Police Department news release.
He could possibly be wearing a black “Hush” hoodie, jeans, and a cowboy hat and boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 372-5001.