TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
70°
broken clouds
humidity: 28%
wind: 13mph SW
H 74 • L 72

Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Rexburg

  Published at

Share This
Colton Mcminn

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is needs help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Colton Mcminn was last seen by his family at their Rexburg residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Colton is 5’6” tall and weighs about 134 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair, according to a Rexburg Police Department news release.

He could possibly be wearing a black “Hush” hoodie, jeans, and a cowboy hat and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 372-5001.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: