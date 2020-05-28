Update: Failed transmission line kills power for more than 60,000 in eastern Idaho

Update:

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Spencer Hall says that the massive power outage that left more than 60,000 customers without power was caused by a problem that the Goshen substation, southeast of Shelley.

Nearly 3,000 customers are still without power.

“The initial outage happened at 1:08 p.m. Most customers were restored 1:20 p.m. except for about 2,800,” Hall said.

He said they expect to have all power restored by 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

Origional Story:

IDAHO FALLS — Most of eastern Idaho experienced a power outage Thursday afternoon due to a failed transmission line.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Spencer Hall reports a failed transmission line knocked out power at about 1 p.m. for some 60,000 customers between Shelley and Ashton. The actual outage was much larger though since RMP feeds electricity to Idaho Falls Power and Fall River Electric.

Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor said the entire city went down for about 20 minutes. Similarly, about 1,500 Fall River customers in rural Madison and Jefferson counties lost power for about 20 minutes.

Many other areas, such as Ammon, are still without any power.

RMP officials estimate power should be fully restored by 6 p.m.

Local fire departments remind drivers to treat non-functional traffic lights as a four-way stop.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.