Christensen defeats Radford in District 32 seat B

AMMON – Chad Christensen will serve another term as a representative for District 32 seat B. The seat includes Oneida, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and part of Bonneville County.

The incumbent defeated former Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford by 1,881 votes Tuesday. Christensen received 5,792 votes, 60% of the total, and Radford received 3,911 votes, 40% of the total.

Christensen tells EastIdahoNews.com he appreciates all those who voted for him and will continue to work hard and fight for their rights.

“Dave ran a good campaign. I appreciate his good sportsmanship and I wish the best of luck to him,” Christensen says.

Radford says Christensen beat him fair and square and he congratulates him on his victory.

“He campaigned hard on his issues. He wants to impeach the Governor and some of those people in the lower counties feel the same way,” says Radford. “He did so well. I got to hand it to him.”

Agriculture is still the No. 1 issue in Idaho, Radford says, and he hopes Christensen will make that a bigger priority going forward.

Radford is grateful for all those who voted for him and the chance to serve as Bonneville County commissioner for 17 years.

