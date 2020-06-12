Chukars seeking nominations for people who have positively impacted community

IDAHO FALLS — If you know of somebody who has made a difference in the community, the Chukars want to hear all about it.

The Chukars teamed up with The Bike Shop in Idaho Falls for their latest promotion, “Hats off to Heroes.” They’re seeking nominations of individuals who go above and beyond to serve the community, such as military, first responders, teachers, doctors and nurses.

The Bike Shop is paying for 20 selected nominees to get four tickets each to see the Idaho Falls Bandits — the AA American Legion team for the city of Idaho Falls — play at Melaleuca Field sometime this season. Between innings, each winner will also be spotlighted.

“We’re proud to work with The Bike Shop on it,” Chukars spokesman Chris Hall told EastIdahoNews.com. “With everything that the community’s gone through over the last few months, we wanted to find a way to spotlight the people making a difference.”

Odds are the Chukars won’t take the field in 2020, but the Chukars management will still be helping with the Bandits’ season.

At a press conference last week, Kevin Greene, team president and general manager, said the Chukars will be in charge of off-field operations, including stadium cleanup, food and beverage, customer service and running the video boards.

This promotion is one of the ways the Chukars can still recognize the community, even if they aren’t the ones playing under the stadium lights.

“Right now, with the world and the way it’s going … I think a lot of people lost respect for police and people who a lot of us consider heroes,” The Bike Shop owner Jake Heaton told EastIdahoNews.com. “I hope they realize (most of) these people are doing stuff for us, not to seek power or recognition. … That’s what I hope people see when we do this at the ballpark. These guys are really heroes, (and) they’re giving back to the community to help.”

Hall said “Hats off to Heroes” is something they hope to continue for many years to come with the Chukars.

To nominate someone, send the Chukars a message on Facebook or Twitter, call the front office at (208) 522-8363, stop in at the office or email chukars@ifchukars.com.