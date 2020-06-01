Convicted gas station robber charged for assaulting jailer

Gilbert Mendoza | Bonneville County Jail

IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man incarcerated in Bonneville County allegedly attacked a jailer last month.

Gilbert Mendoza, 28, is charged with felony battery upon a jailer. According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Mendoza attacked the jailer on May. 16 while being served dinner.

Mendoza suddenly came out of his cell and is accused of punching the deputy in the face with a closed fist. Mendoza hit the jailer approximately five times in the face and body, according to court documents.

After the blows, the jailer grabbed Mendoza and they both fell to the floor. Several other deputies in the jail rushed to the altercation and separated the two. Investigators were able to review the attack on video.

Deputies were told by Mendoza that he believed jailers had been talking about him, which upset him. He said he did not hear anything specifically said about him. Court documents show he said when given the opportunity, he attacked the jailer.

Mendoza was in the Bonneville County Jail while awaiting transfer to an Idaho Department of Correction facility after being sentenced for robbing a gas station in Aug. 2019.