Eastern Idaho Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at bar

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

VICTOR — Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is investigating a case of COVID-19 in a customer of the Westside Yard in Victor on Saturday, June 13 from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

While the risk of exposure to other patrons is unknown, EIPH is recommending that any person who was at the establishment during this timeframe monitor themselves for any of the following symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell. Research shows that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, please contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and potential testing.

In this situation, EIPH was not able to identify all individuals who may have potentially been exposed to the confirmed case, which necessitated this public notification. EIPH has worked with Westside Yard’s management, who has been cooperative in this investigation.

Furthermore, all employees of the establishment that were potentially exposed on Saturday have been instructed to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) guidelines to prevent any additional exposures related to this specific incident.

As restrictions have been loosened and the State is re-opening, an increase in COVID-19 cases has been documented throughout Eastern Idaho. “COVID-19 is present in our communities. In fact, all of the counties within EIPH’s region with active cases include documented community transmission. That means when someone tests positive for COVID-19, we have not been able to determine the source of their exposure to the virus, which is true for this most recent case in Teton County. Interactions with others, especially those that occur in close contact without wearing cloth face coverings, puts individuals at greater risk for being exposed and potentially becoming infected with COVID-19. This is why we cannot let our guard down, but must continue to practice preventive measures to protect ourselves and others until this pandemic is over,” stated Geri Rackow, District Director for EIPH.

Staying home when you are sick is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Practicing other risk reduction strategies are also vital and include:

• Practicing physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).

• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.