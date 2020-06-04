Firehouse Subs opening restaurant in Ammon, new multi-tenant building coming to Sandcreek Commons

AMMON — A new Firehouse Subs is coming to Sandcreek Commons in Ammon.

The sandwich shop will be located near Sunnyside Road in a new building to be constructed in the area of Broulim’s, Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby and other restaurants and shops. Franchisees Chris and Natalie Morris will own and operate the Ammon location, their third along with Firehouse locations in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

“We are excited to open Firehouse Subs in Ammon,” says owner Chris Morris in a news release. “We can’t wait to bring our great food to that side of town and to better serve the Idaho Falls and Ammon area.”

Firehouse Subs and the Morrises are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Since the Morrises opened in Idaho Falls in February 2019, Firehouse Subs has donated over $80,000 to first responders in Eastern Idaho. In addition, they have donated more than 400 meals to local first responders, healthcare workers and others recently. Guests can donate to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation by rounding up to the next whole dollar and donating that difference at the time of their purchase, or by purchasing one of Firehouse Subs’ 5 gallon pickle buckets for $3 each.

“It’s great to see continued business growth, despite these challenging times,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures. “Firehouse Subs is a phenomenal brand with a high-quality product and great mission. They will be an excellent addition to Sandcreek Commons.”

Firehouse Subs will occupy 1,900 square feet of the new 7,600 square foot building that will soon be under construction in Sandcreek Commons. The building is owned by the developers of the Sandcreek Commons shopping center, Ball Ventures, LLC of Idaho Falls and Woodbury Corporation of Salt Lake City, Utah.

In addition to Firehouse Subs, additional restaurant and retail space is available for lease in the new building. Companies involved in the design and construction of the new building include: Wind River Construction, HK Contractors, Horrocks Engineers and Dixon & Associates. Brent Wilson of TOK Commercial is the listing broker.