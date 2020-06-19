Free boxes of food being distributed at Hillcrest High School right now

AMMON — Local organizations teamed up to provide around 1,000 families with free boxes of food during COVID-19.

The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket partnered with the Idaho Food Bank and Grasmick Produce to give fresh produce, milk, meats and cheese to families. They are giving away 2,000 25 pound boxes of food. Each family will receive a total of 50 pounds of food.

“We are part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and (the food we’re giving away goes) straight from farms to families,” Ariel Jackson, executive director for the community food basket, said. “There’s no requirement, you just show up and you get food.”

Girl Scout cookies are also available on location.

The food is being distributed in a drive-thru like fashion in the Hillcrest High School parking lot at 2800 Owen St. in Ammon. Community members are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Jackson said they started giving the food away at 3 p.m., and they will be there until 6 p.m. or until supplies last.

