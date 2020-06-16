Garth Brooks performing 1 night only at two local drive-in theaters

IDAHO FALLS — Garth Brooks is headed to eastern Idaho (sort of) for a concert performance later this month.

The country singer announced on Thursday he is going to perform at a drive-in theater on June 27. The concert will air live at 300 drive-ins across the country, and Motor Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls is one of them.

“This is a fantastic time for us to be able to enjoy Garth here at the Motor Vu over the summer,” Motor Vu Manager Andy Johnson said in a Facebook live video Monday afternoon.

It will also be playing at the Spud Drive-in in Driggs.

Tickets for Brooks’ concert go on sale June 19 and will cost $100 per car.

“If you get a suburban, you fit eight friends in there, divide that by the $100 ticket — you’re looking at $12.50 per person. That’s not too bad to see Garth Brooks on the big screen,” Johnson says.

The country megastar performed in Idaho for the first time in decades last summer at the Albertson’s Stadium in Boise.

In an interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Brooks said he felt at home in the Gem State and people were “very sweet” to him.

Brooks won’t physically be in Idaho for this upcoming concert, but he says he’s excited to put on this concert for people who may not have been able to see him live before.

“They’re going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only,” Brooks said on “Good Morning America.” “We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing … we’re calling it ‘social distancing partying.'”

Drive-in concerts, with people socially distanced in their cars, are popping up in parts of Europe and throughout the United States, as the coronavirus pandemic puts a hold on large public gatherings.

Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice were among the first major artists to perform at drive-in shows. Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson kicked off a drive-in tour over the weekend in Cullman, Alabama.

Brooks warned fans there aren’t a lot of tickets, so they will need to act fast.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks says in a news release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

If you’re one of those people who’s thinking you’ll just wait until the concert is on Youtube, Johnson says you’ll miss out.

“It’s not going to be on the internet or TV. This is drive-in specifically,” says Johnson. “Super excited for us to be able to showcase Garth Brooks here in Idaho Falls. We worked on his show in Boise last year and the man knows how to keep a crowd and make a night to remember.”

An SUV is the maximum size vehicle that can enter the drive-in, Johnson says. So don’t expect to load your family on a bus and get in. Johnson says safety is an important part of this event and every person in your vehicle needs to have a seatbelt.

Motor Vu Drive-in is at 2095 N. Yellowstone Hwy. in Idaho Falls. The Spud Drive-in is at 2175 South ID 33 in Driggs.

Tickets can be purchased here.

A&E recently released a documentary on Garth Brook’s life and career titled “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On.” It premiered on Netflix earlier this month.